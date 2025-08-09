403
Israel wants to occupy Gaza Town
(MENAFN) Israel’s security cabinet has approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to seize Gaza City, marking a significant step toward potentially taking full control of the Gaza Strip, despite warnings about risks to hostages held by Hamas.
Netanyahu’s office announced the cabinet’s endorsement of five conditions to end the conflict: disarmament of Hamas, return of all hostages, Gaza’s demilitarization, Israeli security control, and establishing a post-war civilian administration excluding both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority.
Earlier, Netanyahu told Fox News that his ultimate aim is full control over Gaza. Though the official statement did not explicitly mention this, a senior Israeli official told The Times of Israel that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) plan to advance through remaining areas of Gaza after securing Gaza City. Palestinians are reportedly given until October 7, 2025, to evacuate before the IDF launches a ground offensive.
Hamas condemned the plan, labeling Netanyahu a war criminal and describing the move as a continuation of genocidal and displacement policies. The group has called on the international community to intervene.
The conflict began in October 2023 with a Hamas attack on southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking 250 hostages, with around 50 still held in Gaza. Israel’s military response has resulted in at least 60,000 deaths, mostly civilians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. A fragile ceasefire reached in January collapsed by March, with ongoing unsuccessful negotiations.
Reports indicate that Israel’s hostage negotiation team warned the cabinet that approving the plan could jeopardize talks with Hamas. Netanyahu has said the operation could be paused if Hamas meets Israel’s demands. IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir opposed the plan, citing risks to hostages and a looming humanitarian crisis.
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid called the decision a “disaster,” warning it would prolong the conflict, increase casualties among hostages and soldiers, and potentially cause political instability.
