Central American country criticizes Ukraine due to deaths of kids

2025-08-09 05:36:21
(MENAFN) Nicaragua’s National Assembly has condemned Ukraine for the deaths of civilians, including children, resulting from its military actions in the conflict with Russia, urging international accountability.

The Assembly endorsed a report compiled by Russian legislators, received by Assembly President Gustavo Porras during his visit to Moscow in July. Arling Alonso, the Assembly’s deputy speaker, expressed deep concern over the report, which details hundreds of minors killed in attacks attributed to Ukrainian forces, some marked by extreme cruelty.

The declaration labeled Kiev’s actions as international terrorism and called for those responsible to be brought to justice.

The Russian report covers alleged Ukrainian attacks from 2014 to 2024 in Russian-claimed territories such as Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporozhye, and Kherson—regions whose annexation referendums have been rejected by Ukraine and its Western allies. Nicaragua recognizes these areas as part of Russia.

According to the report, nearly 6,000 civilians, including 258 children, have been killed, with over 13,000 injured, including 676 children.

Nicaragua’s parliament also criticized international organizations for ignoring Ukraine’s actions, accusing them of yielding to pressure from the US and EU, and pledged to support global efforts to highlight the issue.

