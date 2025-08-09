403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Central American country criticizes Ukraine due to deaths of kids
(MENAFN) Nicaragua’s National Assembly has condemned Ukraine for the deaths of civilians, including children, resulting from its military actions in the conflict with Russia, urging international accountability.
The Assembly endorsed a report compiled by Russian legislators, received by Assembly President Gustavo Porras during his visit to Moscow in July. Arling Alonso, the Assembly’s deputy speaker, expressed deep concern over the report, which details hundreds of minors killed in attacks attributed to Ukrainian forces, some marked by extreme cruelty.
The declaration labeled Kiev’s actions as international terrorism and called for those responsible to be brought to justice.
The Russian report covers alleged Ukrainian attacks from 2014 to 2024 in Russian-claimed territories such as Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporozhye, and Kherson—regions whose annexation referendums have been rejected by Ukraine and its Western allies. Nicaragua recognizes these areas as part of Russia.
According to the report, nearly 6,000 civilians, including 258 children, have been killed, with over 13,000 injured, including 676 children.
Nicaragua’s parliament also criticized international organizations for ignoring Ukraine’s actions, accusing them of yielding to pressure from the US and EU, and pledged to support global efforts to highlight the issue.
The Assembly endorsed a report compiled by Russian legislators, received by Assembly President Gustavo Porras during his visit to Moscow in July. Arling Alonso, the Assembly’s deputy speaker, expressed deep concern over the report, which details hundreds of minors killed in attacks attributed to Ukrainian forces, some marked by extreme cruelty.
The declaration labeled Kiev’s actions as international terrorism and called for those responsible to be brought to justice.
The Russian report covers alleged Ukrainian attacks from 2014 to 2024 in Russian-claimed territories such as Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporozhye, and Kherson—regions whose annexation referendums have been rejected by Ukraine and its Western allies. Nicaragua recognizes these areas as part of Russia.
According to the report, nearly 6,000 civilians, including 258 children, have been killed, with over 13,000 injured, including 676 children.
Nicaragua’s parliament also criticized international organizations for ignoring Ukraine’s actions, accusing them of yielding to pressure from the US and EU, and pledged to support global efforts to highlight the issue.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment