403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bus Crash in Kenya Claims 25 Lives
(MENAFN) No fewer than 25 individuals lost their lives on Friday when a bus carrying 51 passengers—mostly funeral attendees—flipped over in western Kenya, local authorities reported.
According to Nyanza Regional Traffic Commander Peter Maina, those on board were mourners heading home from a burial service when the vehicle "lost control and overturned" at a notorious accident-prone spot, making it one of the most lethal incidents in the area so far in 2025.
The accident occurred at the Coptic Roundabout, located in Kisumu County, approximately 350 kilometers (217 miles) northwest of Nairobi.
Kenya has witnessed an uptick in deadly traffic incidents this year, with law enforcement citing high speeds, dangerous driving behavior, and defective vehicles as primary contributors to the ongoing crisis.
This tragedy followed closely on the heels of another double blow to Kenya’s transport sector.
Just a day earlier, a small airplane "crashed into residential buildings" in central Kenya, leaving six people dead.
Meanwhile, a train in Naivasha collided with a "staff bus belonging to the Kenya Pipeline Company," killing eight employees.
According to Nyanza Regional Traffic Commander Peter Maina, those on board were mourners heading home from a burial service when the vehicle "lost control and overturned" at a notorious accident-prone spot, making it one of the most lethal incidents in the area so far in 2025.
The accident occurred at the Coptic Roundabout, located in Kisumu County, approximately 350 kilometers (217 miles) northwest of Nairobi.
Kenya has witnessed an uptick in deadly traffic incidents this year, with law enforcement citing high speeds, dangerous driving behavior, and defective vehicles as primary contributors to the ongoing crisis.
This tragedy followed closely on the heels of another double blow to Kenya’s transport sector.
Just a day earlier, a small airplane "crashed into residential buildings" in central Kenya, leaving six people dead.
Meanwhile, a train in Naivasha collided with a "staff bus belonging to the Kenya Pipeline Company," killing eight employees.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment