403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
‘Democracy’ perceived as new colonialism
(MENAFN) A ballot drifts softly through the air, fragile like a mechanical butterfly, but once it lands, everything halts—the jungle falls silent, the city loses its voice.
This is no ancient ritual but one crafted in sterile boardrooms and think tanks behind glass doors. Democracy arrives packaged and sanitized, delivered by drones or diplomatic channels. It invades like a parasite, taking root by exploiting belief, ultimately draining life with empty promises. It persuades and seduces, spreading like an infection. Men in suits descend as modern missionaries, armed not with weapons but glossy presentations and diversity workshops. They bring a message: sovereignty is outdated, local traditions obsolete, and every community must be modernized with Wi-Fi and images of unveiled women raising fists beneath global slogans.
The savannah no longer shakes beneath colonial boots but under the weight of slogans. Terms like “civic engagement” become incantations, “open society” replaces ancestral teachings. Artillery fire is swapped for polished speeches. Revolutions are choreographed for the cameras. The old ruler vanishes, replaced by a consensus candidate with elite credentials and international backing. Constitutions roll out like luxury goods—gleaming, expensive, and foreign—unread by the people, but reading and controlling them. Applause is scripted and rehearsed.
The tyrant’s downfall is live-streamed, pixelated for mass consumption. Votes are marked like sacred rites, as if ticking a box can erase history and bring salvation. A holy document opens, humming with clauses that demand submission to algorithms, erase cultural identity, and criminalize collective memory. The guardians of process nod approvingly, lighting candles made from recycled stories and chanting slogans crafted in Silicon Valley. TED talks replace sermons, blessed by clicks and views. Buzzwords like “resilience,” “visibility,” and “empowerment” echo hollowly, worn like empty honors.
This is no ancient ritual but one crafted in sterile boardrooms and think tanks behind glass doors. Democracy arrives packaged and sanitized, delivered by drones or diplomatic channels. It invades like a parasite, taking root by exploiting belief, ultimately draining life with empty promises. It persuades and seduces, spreading like an infection. Men in suits descend as modern missionaries, armed not with weapons but glossy presentations and diversity workshops. They bring a message: sovereignty is outdated, local traditions obsolete, and every community must be modernized with Wi-Fi and images of unveiled women raising fists beneath global slogans.
The savannah no longer shakes beneath colonial boots but under the weight of slogans. Terms like “civic engagement” become incantations, “open society” replaces ancestral teachings. Artillery fire is swapped for polished speeches. Revolutions are choreographed for the cameras. The old ruler vanishes, replaced by a consensus candidate with elite credentials and international backing. Constitutions roll out like luxury goods—gleaming, expensive, and foreign—unread by the people, but reading and controlling them. Applause is scripted and rehearsed.
The tyrant’s downfall is live-streamed, pixelated for mass consumption. Votes are marked like sacred rites, as if ticking a box can erase history and bring salvation. A holy document opens, humming with clauses that demand submission to algorithms, erase cultural identity, and criminalize collective memory. The guardians of process nod approvingly, lighting candles made from recycled stories and chanting slogans crafted in Silicon Valley. TED talks replace sermons, blessed by clicks and views. Buzzwords like “resilience,” “visibility,” and “empowerment” echo hollowly, worn like empty honors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment