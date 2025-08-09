Qatar Strongly Condemns Israeli Plan To Seize Full Control Of Gaza Strip

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar has strongly condemned the decision by the Israeli occupation authorities to seize full control of the Gaza Strip, describing it as a grave and alarming escalation that risks deepening the already dire humanitarian crisis caused by the ongoing war in the territory. The decision, Qatar warned, will further compound the catastrophic consequences of the conflict and severely undermine ongoing efforts to achieve a permanent ceasefire.

In a statement issued today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the urgent need for the international community to fulfill its legal and moral responsibilities by taking decisive action to prevent the implementation of this decision. The Ministry also called for firm international opposition to Israel's continued violations of international humanitarian law and United Nations resolutions, particularly the use of starvation and deprivation of food as a method of warfare against civilians.



The Ministry further urged the international community to hold Israel accountable and to ensure the immediate, safe, sustainable, and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

Reaffirming Qatar's unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause, the Ministry reiterated the State's steadfast position in support of the rights and resilience of the Palestinian people. This stance, it noted, is rooted in international legitimacy and the two-state solution, which guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.