403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Canada Announces Military Spending Package To Meet NATO Requirements
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced today a new multi-billion-dollar military spending plan aimed at meeting NATO requirements and achieving the alliance's target of allocating 2 percent of GDP to defense this year.
Speaking from a military base, Carney said that the international order established after World War II and reshaped after the Cold War is now under growing strain, stressing that Canada is committed to boosting its military readiness in the face of emerging global threats.
As part of the package, he said his government is allocating 2 billion Canadian dollars to improve soldiers' pay, including a substantial 20 percent increase for the lowest military ranks. He explained that this funding is part of a total of 9 billion Canadian dollars in new military investments planned for this year.
He added that the 2024 spending will also go toward modernizing combat capabilities, including the purchase of armored vehicles, drones, and advanced support systems.
Carney also announced that his government is pledging to reach defense spending equivalent to 5 percent of annual GDP by 2035, describing it as a long-term strategic commitment to strengthening Canada's defense capabilities.
Since taking office in April, Carney has repeatedly pointed out that the Canadian military suffers from inadequate equipment and resources, warning that delays in modernizing defense capabilities could leave the country increasingly vulnerable.
The announcement comes amid rising pressure from US President Donald Trump, who has been calling on NATO members to commit 5 percent of their GDP to defense and has warned that the United States may refuse to protect countries that fail to dedicate sufficient funding to their armed forces.
Speaking from a military base, Carney said that the international order established after World War II and reshaped after the Cold War is now under growing strain, stressing that Canada is committed to boosting its military readiness in the face of emerging global threats.
As part of the package, he said his government is allocating 2 billion Canadian dollars to improve soldiers' pay, including a substantial 20 percent increase for the lowest military ranks. He explained that this funding is part of a total of 9 billion Canadian dollars in new military investments planned for this year.
He added that the 2024 spending will also go toward modernizing combat capabilities, including the purchase of armored vehicles, drones, and advanced support systems.
Carney also announced that his government is pledging to reach defense spending equivalent to 5 percent of annual GDP by 2035, describing it as a long-term strategic commitment to strengthening Canada's defense capabilities.
Since taking office in April, Carney has repeatedly pointed out that the Canadian military suffers from inadequate equipment and resources, warning that delays in modernizing defense capabilities could leave the country increasingly vulnerable.
The announcement comes amid rising pressure from US President Donald Trump, who has been calling on NATO members to commit 5 percent of their GDP to defense and has warned that the United States may refuse to protect countries that fail to dedicate sufficient funding to their armed forces.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment