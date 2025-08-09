403
Report states Western European companies over-dependent on great US tech
(MENAFN) A new study by Swiss cloud firm Proton warns that Western European nations allied with the U.S. are overly dependent on American digital services, putting sensitive data at strategic risk.
According to the report, 74% of publicly listed companies in the region rely on U.S. technology providers, with some sectors — such as France’s real estate market, Spain’s energy industry, and much of Ireland’s economy — almost entirely dependent. Proton cautioned that American firms could use European data to train AI models, share it with the U.S. government, or cut off services under geopolitical pressure.
This reliance, the study says, also fuels a European talent drain and stifles local innovation. The findings, based on an analysis of corporate email domains across 31 countries (excluding Russia), indicate that only four nations were below 50% dependence. Iceland, Norway, Ireland, and Finland all showed over 90% reliance.
“For decades, Europe turned to U.S. tech instead of building its own,” Proton stated, warning of risks to economic stability, cybersecurity, and democratic sovereignty. The company endorsed the EU’s EuroStack initiative, which aims to develop independent digital capabilities in areas such as chip production, cloud infrastructure, and AI.
