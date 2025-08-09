Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kazan Hosts 2025 PSB Russian Track, Field Championships

2025-08-09 04:41:04
(MENAFN) The 2025 PSB Russian Track and Field Championships launched Thursday in Kazan, the southwestern city hosting the nation’s premier athletes for an intense four-day competition.

Hosted by the Russian Athletic Federation, the event unfolds at Kazan’s iconic Central Stadium—famous for staging the 2013 Universiade and the 2024 BRICS Games, involving Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Over 200 competitors are set to vie across 44 disciplines, ranging from sprints and hurdles to field events and combined challenges.

The lineup includes world champions and Olympic medalists, alongside junior athletes making their senior-level championship debuts in Kazan.

Thursday’s opening schedule features men’s decathlon segments and early rounds of the 100-meter sprint, culminating with the 100-meter finals in the evening, followed by the official opening ceremony.

Boris Yaryshevsky, executive director of the All-Russian Athletics Federation, emphasized the championship’s significance: “The championship is not just a tournament, but a space for new names, national pride, sports continuity and increasing spectator interest in athletics.”

Running through Sunday, the championships serve as a crucial gauge for Russian officials assessing athlete readiness amid hopes for future reentry into international competitions.

