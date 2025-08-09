Lop Gandhi, Kharge Vow To Fight For Tribals' Rights
The Congress leader also expressed solidarity with tribals in their fight for their rights.“You are the first owners of India, and we stand with you in your fight for rights, dignity, and justice,” wrote LoP Gandhi.
Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge also wished tribals on the occasion.
“Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the citizens of our tribal society on World Indigenous Peoples' Day. The conservation of water, forest, land, and tribal civilisation and traditions is our aim, and the Congress Party is fully dedicated to protecting your interests,” said Kharge on X.
International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples is observed on August 9 every year for supporting and protecting the rights of the world's indigenous peoples.
It aims to raise awareness about the unique cultures, social challenges, and contributions of tribal communities globally.
Tribal communities contribute notably to environmental conservation and sustainable living, which the day celebrates and acknowledges.
Established by the United Nations General Assembly in December 1994, August 9 was chosen to commemorate the first meeting of the UN Working Group on Indigenous Populations held in 1982. This international observance encourages global efforts to defend indigenous rights and cultures.
According to the UN, the day marks recognition of the fundamental rights of indigenous peoples who, despite making up around 5-6 per cent of the global population, often face marginalisation, poverty, discrimination, and limited access to education and healthcare.
The occasion is important for reinforcing global awareness, promoting indigenous peoples' rights, preserving their cultures, and fostering social justice and equality on an international scale.
