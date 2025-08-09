Reliance May Shift Oil Sourcing Amid Pressure Over Russian Imports

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Reliance Industries, one of India's largest conglomerates, faces significant decisions about its oil sourcing strategy amid increasing pressure from the United States to reduce its reliance on Russian crude. The Indian government, which became a major purchaser of seaborne Russian oil following Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, is now under mounting diplomatic pressure from Washington to cut its energy ties with Russia. The shift in policy would have substantial implications for the global oil market and India's refining industry.

Reliance, which operates the world's largest refining complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat, is central to this decision. With the capacity to process 1.4 million barrels per day, Reliance's massive refining operation plays a pivotal role in India's energy landscape. Historically, the company has sourced significant volumes of Russian crude oil, a practice that began in earnest after the geopolitical upheaval caused by Russia's invasion.

However, as the US ramps up its diplomatic efforts, India faces a delicate balancing act. Although India has repeatedly asserted its right to make independent decisions on energy imports, the US has been clear in its stance, urging the country to align with Western sanctions that limit Russian energy purchases. Washington's pressure is focused not only on the political ramifications but also on the global strategy to curtail Moscow's economic resilience through these sanctions.

Energy trade sources indicate that should Reliance cease purchasing Russian crude, the company would likely revert to Middle Eastern suppliers. The Middle East's geographical proximity to India and its robust oil production capabilities make it an ideal alternative for Reliance's vast refining operations. As global oil markets fluctuate, the alignment with Middle Eastern suppliers could allow Reliance to maintain its production capacity without significant disruptions.

Industry experts note that the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has been adjusting its output to accommodate changing demand patterns. OPEC's decision to unwind its voluntary cuts has already resulted in increased crude oil production, providing more flexibility to companies like Reliance. This additional supply from the Middle East would likely ease the transition if Reliance moves away from Russian crude, experts suggest.

Nevertheless, shifting reliance back to Middle Eastern oil is not without its own set of challenges. While this move might reduce geopolitical tensions, it would also expose Reliance and other Indian refiners to fluctuations in Middle Eastern production and pricing. Additionally, the cost dynamics could differ, especially given the complexities of supply chain logistics, transportation costs, and currency fluctuations that could affect the price of crude oil sourced from the Gulf.

For India, the implications go beyond just the refiners. The country's broader energy strategy could come under scrutiny as it seeks to maintain a balance between meeting domestic demand and adhering to international diplomatic pressures. As a major energy consumer, India has long sought to diversify its sources of crude oil to ensure stable supply chains, and the shifting sands of global politics only heighten the complexity of these decisions.

The pushback from Russia, meanwhile, is likely to become more pronounced. Moscow's strategy in the face of sanctions has been to maintain its role in global energy markets by finding alternative buyers, including India and China, for its oil exports. With the growing Western pressure, Russia is expected to explore additional avenues for securing energy trade relationships, potentially targeting markets in Asia that are less susceptible to US-led sanctions.

