403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump issues threat to China with additional tariffs
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has signaled that new tariffs on China are possible as part of his wider campaign to penalize nations trading with Russia. Speaking on Wednesday, Trump announced plans to double tariffs on Indian goods to 50% by late August, accusing India of supporting Moscow by purchasing Russian oil.
When asked if similar measures might target China, Trump replied, “Could happen. Depends on how we do,” adding that more tariffs and secondary sanctions are on the way against countries buying Russian energy.
Both India and China — among the largest importers of Russian oil — have vowed to defend their economic interests. India’s Foreign Ministry stressed it would take all necessary steps to safeguard national interests, while Beijing reaffirmed its commitment to securing energy supplies and warned that “tariff wars have no winners.”
Currently, US tariffs on Chinese products stand at 30%, frozen since a major trade confrontation earlier this year. In April, Trump’s trade war with China drove tariffs to a peak of 145% for the US and 125% for China before both sides agreed to a truce in May. That freeze is set to expire next Tuesday.
Last week in Sweden, US and Chinese negotiators agreed to work toward extending the truce but failed to finalize a deal.
When asked if similar measures might target China, Trump replied, “Could happen. Depends on how we do,” adding that more tariffs and secondary sanctions are on the way against countries buying Russian energy.
Both India and China — among the largest importers of Russian oil — have vowed to defend their economic interests. India’s Foreign Ministry stressed it would take all necessary steps to safeguard national interests, while Beijing reaffirmed its commitment to securing energy supplies and warned that “tariff wars have no winners.”
Currently, US tariffs on Chinese products stand at 30%, frozen since a major trade confrontation earlier this year. In April, Trump’s trade war with China drove tariffs to a peak of 145% for the US and 125% for China before both sides agreed to a truce in May. That freeze is set to expire next Tuesday.
Last week in Sweden, US and Chinese negotiators agreed to work toward extending the truce but failed to finalize a deal.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment