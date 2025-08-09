403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ASFCMP Criticizes U.S. Gold Tariffs
(MENAFN) The Swiss Precious Metals Association (ASFCMP) has voiced its unease regarding the United States' recent decision to raise tariffs to 39% on one-kilogram and 100-ounce gold ingots.
The organization stressed that this move influences shipments from all nations, not just Switzerland.
ASFCMP Chairman Christoph Wild declared in a release: “We are particularly concerned about the implications of the tariffs for the gold industry and the physical exchange of gold with the U.S., a long-standing and historical partner for Switzerland.”
Although the American marketplace remains a major player for Switzerland’s valuable metals trade, the ASFCMP highlighted that the industry functions on a worldwide scale and does not depend on one single region.
This tariff escalation comes in response to a temporary commercial disparity in early 2025, which arose due to U.S. economic reactions to tariff unpredictability and rising international political strains.
The association remarked that these levies make it financially impractical to ship such gold items to the U.S., effectively removing any possible trade surpluses from these exports.
The organization stressed that this move influences shipments from all nations, not just Switzerland.
ASFCMP Chairman Christoph Wild declared in a release: “We are particularly concerned about the implications of the tariffs for the gold industry and the physical exchange of gold with the U.S., a long-standing and historical partner for Switzerland.”
Although the American marketplace remains a major player for Switzerland’s valuable metals trade, the ASFCMP highlighted that the industry functions on a worldwide scale and does not depend on one single region.
This tariff escalation comes in response to a temporary commercial disparity in early 2025, which arose due to U.S. economic reactions to tariff unpredictability and rising international political strains.
The association remarked that these levies make it financially impractical to ship such gold items to the U.S., effectively removing any possible trade surpluses from these exports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment