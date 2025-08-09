Foreign Ministry Details Historic Agreements From Aliyev's Washington Trip

MENAFN - AzerNews) On August 7–8, 2025, President Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan paid an official visit to the United States of America, yielding landmark agreements in bilateral relations and progress in the Azerbaijan–Armenia normalization process,reports.

According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the visit marked a pivotal moment in elevating Baku–Washington ties to a strategic partnership level. As part of the trip, the Presidents of Azerbaijan and the United States signed the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States of America on the Establishment of a Strategic Working Group for the Purpose of Preparing a Strategic Partnership Charter.

Under the Memorandum, a Strategic Working Group will be created within six months to draft the Strategic Partnership Charter, aimed at strengthening cooperation in priority areas such as regional connectivity - including energy, trade, and transit - economic investment in fields like artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure, as well as defense, security, and counterterrorism. The Foreign Ministry stressed that this framework would establish a solid institutional basis for bilateral practical cooperation.

The visit was also notable for a significant symbolic step in Azerbaijani–US relations: the signing of an executive order by the US President to suspend the application of Amendment 907 to the Freedom Support Act. The Ministry described this as the removal of a“negative legacy of the past,” underscoring its importance in the context of the high-level meeting between the two leaders.

Beyond bilateral issues, President Aliyev's trip was marked by breakthroughs in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. In Washington, a trilateral summit was held between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and the United States, culminating in the signing of a Joint Declaration by the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia, with the US President acting as witness.

Furthermore, the draft Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia was initialed by the foreign ministers of both countries. A joint letter was also sent to the OSCE Chairman-in-Office calling for the closure of the OSCE Minsk Process and its associated structures - a longstanding demand from Azerbaijan since 2020.

The Joint Declaration reaffirmed Azerbaijan's peace agenda, while the initialing of the draft peace agreement outlined the need for further measures before formal signing and ratification. The Azerbaijani side emphasized its expectation that Armenia will amend its constitution to remove territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

Another key provision of the Declaration focused on opening regional transport links, particularly ensuring unhindered connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. This includes the launch of a special connectivity initiative - the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity - to be implemented on Armenian territory with US support, aimed at securing direct transport access for Azerbaijan.

The Ministry also noted the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and ExxonMobil Corporation, in the presence of President Aliyev and the US President's Special Envoy. This document outlines potential joint projects in both conventional and unconventional oil and gas sectors, reinforcing long-term corporate ties.

Concluding its statement, the Foreign Ministry described the outcomes of the visit as“historical,” highlighting the twin achievements of deepening Azerbaijan–US strategic cooperation and advancing the peace and normalization process with Armenia.