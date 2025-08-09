403
China Rebukes U.S. Senator Visit to Taiwan
(MENAFN) China issued a stern rebuke on Friday against any official contact between the United States and Taiwan, responding to reports that a senior U.S. lawmaker could soon visit the island.
“China firmly opposes any form of official engagement between the US and the Taiwan region,” said Defense Ministry spokesperson Jiang Bin, according to a statement released by the ministry.
The warning comes amid media speculation that the chair of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee may lead a congressional delegation to Taipei, potentially marking the first visit of its kind by a senator in that role since 2016.
Jiang reiterated Beijing’s core position on Taiwan, stating: “There is but one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory.”
He urged Washington to adhere strictly to the One-China Principle and the three China-US joint communiques, calling on the U.S. to halt all official contacts and military cooperation with Taiwan. Jiang also demanded an end to “conniving at or supporting 'Taiwan independence' separatists.”
China's military, he said, would remain prepared. China’s army will “stay on high alert at any time and take resolute measures to safeguard China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Jiang stated.
The tensions escalated just days after Taiwan confirmed on Tuesday that it had received its first shipment of U.S.-made Altius-600M attack drones, adding another layer of complexity to the already fraught cross-strait dynamics.
Separately, Jiang took aim at the Philippines, criticizing its recent joint naval exercise with India. He called on Manila to “stop its provocations and propaganda” and to cease “ganging up with others to stir up troubles in the South China Sea.”
“We oppose using the South China Sea issue as a pretext to provoke confrontation and believe that military cooperation between relevant countries should not target any third party or undermine regional peace and stability,” Jiang added.
