First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Shares Post On Washington Meeting
Azernews presents the post via Azertag:
“Today, in Washington, a Joint Declaration was signed by the President of Azerbaijan, the President of the United States, and the Prime Minister of Armenia, and the peace agreement was initialed, marking a significant step toward a final peace agreement.
I congratulate our people on this historic occasion!
May there always be peace! May Allah grant mercy to the heroic sons who reached the peak of martyrdom in the liberation of our lands! May Almighty Allah always protect our beloved Azerbaijan!”
