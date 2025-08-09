Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Shares Post On Washington Meeting

2025-08-09 02:05:20
(MENAFN- AzerNews) First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her social media accounts regarding the meeting held in Washington between the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia.

Azernews presents the post via Azertag:

“Today, in Washington, a Joint Declaration was signed by the President of Azerbaijan, the President of the United States, and the Prime Minister of Armenia, and the peace agreement was initialed, marking a significant step toward a final peace agreement.

I congratulate our people on this historic occasion!

May there always be peace! May Allah grant mercy to the heroic sons who reached the peak of martyrdom in the liberation of our lands! May Almighty Allah always protect our beloved Azerbaijan!”

