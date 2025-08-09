One Year Of RG Kar Medical College Case: 'Nabanna Abhiyan' Protest March In Howrah On August 9

Howrah (West Bengal): A year after the RG Kar student's sexual assault and murder case, West Bengal braces for a fresh stir as the students and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders will hold a 'Nabanna Abhiyan' protest march on Saturday, demanding justice for the victim. West Bengal Police have heightened the security in Howrah by deploying additional forces and riot control vehicles. West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has declared that he will take part in the protest."On the anniversary of that cursed day when the young female doctor on duty at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was sexually assaulted and murdered, I offer my respectful tribute in memory of sister 'Abhaya' and pray for the peace of her soul. In response to the call of sister 'Abhaya's' parents, and in protest against the despicable attempt to cover up that horrific incident through collective administrative efforts, as well as the conspiracy to conceal evidence with the intent to shield the culprits, I will participate in the 'Nabanna Abhijan' today in the hope of justice," Suvendu Adhikari said in a post on X.

Parents Disappointed with Probe

The victim's parents will also join the march, called by the students and supported by the BJP. Earlier on Wednesday, the father of the victim expressed disappointment with the CBI and Kolkata Police over the investigation. He said, "We have come to Delhi with hope. It has been a year now, and we have been roaming around for justice. We will try to put pressure on CBI. We will try to meet the CBI Director tomorrow. If we meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, then he can persuade the CBI to do the task more efficiently. CBI and Kolkata Police have given the wrong perspective to the people. Our fight is to provide a safe environment for women in society. In the last one year, CBI could not bring out any facts."He further alleged that such cases frequently occur in colleges in the state, as earlier, a similar incident had taken place in a law college. "The Bengal government is doing everything to stay in power by paying money and taking votes. They have no concern for the public. CM Mamata Banerjee keeps telling lies. Our IO in CBI lies about everything. At least 30 to 40 people are involved in this. The person who is involved in destroying the evidence, which we have seen with our own eyes, but the CBI is turning a blind eye to, it is not doing anything. Whatever CBI should have done, it is not doing. We want justice. Whatever is happening in society, West Bengal will end with justice. The health secretary is connected to the crime and he should be arrested," he added RG Kar Medical College sexual assault and murder incident occurred on August 9, 2024, when a 31-year-old female postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead in a seminar room on campus. The case led to widespread protests and outrage across the country, with many demanding justice for the victim. The investigation was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the Calcutta High Court expressed dissatisfaction with the police's handling of the case. The CBI has since arrested several individuals.