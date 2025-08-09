403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Armenia, Azerbaijan Sign Peace "Roadmap"
(MENAFN) The South Caucasus countries, Armenia and Azerbaijan, have entered into a three-way peace "roadmap" agreement with the United States on Friday — a deal President Donald Trump stated will bring an end to a prolonged era of strife.
"With this accord, we've finally succeeded in making peace," Trump declared to journalists in the State Dining Room, standing alongside Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
He emphasized that, through endorsing this deal, both sides "are committing to stop all fighting forever, open up commerce, travel and diplomatic relations and respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity."
A major element of the pact involves the initiation of what is being referred to as the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), designed to link the core territory of Azerbaijan with its separated region, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
This path will traverse Armenian land, and Trump called it "an exclusive partnership with the United States to develop this corridor, which could extend for up to 99 years."
He added, "We anticipate significant infrastructure development by American companies. They're very anxious to go into these two countries, and they're going to spend a lot of money, a lot of money, which will economically benefit all three of our nations."
He described the development as “incredibly positive news for the future of the entire region.”
Trump further revealed that under the agreement, the United States will eliminate limitations on military collaboration with Azerbaijan.
Meanwhile, Aliyev celebrated the occasion as a "historic day" during the signing ceremony.
"With this accord, we've finally succeeded in making peace," Trump declared to journalists in the State Dining Room, standing alongside Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
He emphasized that, through endorsing this deal, both sides "are committing to stop all fighting forever, open up commerce, travel and diplomatic relations and respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity."
A major element of the pact involves the initiation of what is being referred to as the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), designed to link the core territory of Azerbaijan with its separated region, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
This path will traverse Armenian land, and Trump called it "an exclusive partnership with the United States to develop this corridor, which could extend for up to 99 years."
He added, "We anticipate significant infrastructure development by American companies. They're very anxious to go into these two countries, and they're going to spend a lot of money, a lot of money, which will economically benefit all three of our nations."
He described the development as “incredibly positive news for the future of the entire region.”
Trump further revealed that under the agreement, the United States will eliminate limitations on military collaboration with Azerbaijan.
Meanwhile, Aliyev celebrated the occasion as a "historic day" during the signing ceremony.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment