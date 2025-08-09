Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 Songs To Dedicate To Your Siblings On This Special Day

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Raksha Bandhan celebrates the auspicious bond between brothers and sisters. Here's a list of 5 Rakhi special songs you can share with your loved ones this day

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Celebrate Rakhi with five soulful Bollywood classics-from timeless melodies to modern tributes-perfect to tie the emotional thread between you and your sibling.

Phoolon Ka Taron Ka (Hare Rama Hare Krishna)

A nostalgic anthem sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, it compares a sister to flowers and stars-pure, beautiful, and deeply stirring. The simplicity of its lyrics and melody makes it Raksha Bandhan's most iconic tune.

Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko Nibhana (Chhoti Bahen)

A heartfelt plea from sister to brother to honor the Rakhi bond for life-Lata Mangeshkar's divine voice plus Shankar-Jaikishan's composition create a timeless Rakhi classic.

Behna Ne Bhai Ki Kalai Se (Resham Ki Dori)

This emotional tribute captures a sister's prayer for her brother-Suman Kalyanpur's soulful rendition paired with touching lyrics makes it a moving Rakhi ode.

Dhaagon Se Bandhe (Raksha Bandhan, 2022)

A modern yet timeless duet by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal with music by Himesh Reshammiya and lyrics by Irshad Kamil-this track beautifully expresses how Rakhi ties are emotionally bound across distances.

Hum Baheno Ko Liye (Anjaana)

Less ubiquitous but deeply touching-Lata Mangeshkar sings of a brother's vow to protect his sister forever, delivering warmth and sincerity in every note.