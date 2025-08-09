Tesla Makes A Pit Stop In The Capital: Delhi Showroom Launch On August 11

US automobile major Tesla has officially announced that it will inaugurate its second showroom in Delhi on August 11, after Mumbai. In a post on social media X, the company wrote, "Arriving in Delhi - stay tuned," along with a graphic that indicated Tesla's presence in the national capital would begin on August 11. On July 15, the electric vehicle (EV) giant opened its first India showroom at the Maker Maxity Mall in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

Arriving in Delhi - stay tuned twitter/WBud0dEZ1I

- Tesla India (@Tesla_India) August 8, 2025

Tesla has officially entered the world's third-largest automobile market, India, with the launch of its electric Midsize SUV, the Tesla Model Y, priced from nearly Rs 60 lakhs.

Currently, the Model Y will be the only model available in the country. It will be offered in two variants; Rear-Wheel Drive, priced at INR 60 lakhs, and Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive, priced at Rs 68 lakhs.

Customers can also opt for Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) package, which adds an additional cost of INR 6 lakhs over the base prices. The Model Y is available in six colour options, of which Stealth Grey is the only one offered at no additional charge. The other colours: Pearl White Multi-Coat, Diamond Black, Ultra Red, Quicksilver, and Glacier Blue, will come at an extra cost.

Interior options include white and black themes, and the vehicle will feature a five-seat configuration. As of now, deliveries and registration are available only in Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram, as listed on Tesla's official portal. Pricing may vary depending on the state and applicable local taxes.

Deliveries of the Tesla Model Y are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2025. On the other hand, the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive (LR RWD) variant boasts a more substantial range of 622 kilometers. This model achieves 0 to 100 km/h in a quicker 5.6 seconds. Its supercharging capability provides up to 267 kilometers of range within the same 15-minute timeframe.

The first row of seats in both Model Y features power recline, heating, and ventilation. The second row further enhances comfort with power two-way folding and heating functions.

The vehicle is equipped with eight exterior cameras, including a new front-facing camera, supporting its driver-assistance systems.

Connectivity is managed by second-generation hardware. Finally, the trunk offers hands-free power opening upon approach, adding to user convenience.

Tesla has launched its first charging facility at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Maharashtra's Mumbai, weeks after opening its first showroom in the city.

The introduction of the Tesla Model Y in India marks a significant step for the company in the country's evolving electric vehicle landscape, offering a combination of range, performance, and advanced features.