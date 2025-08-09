Raksha Bandhan 2025: 5 Gen-Z Bollywood Siblings Redefining Relationships

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Today marks the special bond between siblings. Here's a list 5 gen-z Bollywood siblings redefining relationships

Raksha Bandhan: Rakhi 2025 marks the special bonding of Bollywood siblings. Star kids like Sara-Ibrahim, Pandey family adorn their relationship with openness, fun, and unconditional love, which has become a special example in today's ultra-modern families.

Like father Aamir Khan, his children are also less in the limelight. His children from his first wife Reena Dutta, Ira and Junaid Khan, are not star kids. They are not involved in red-carpet drama, no viral reels. Their bond is strong, they meet, enjoy this beautiful relationship. Ira also shares a deep bond with her stepbrother, Azad Rao Khan, who is the youngest son of Aamir and Kiran Rao.

Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan's children not only shine on screen but also in each other's lives. Aryan is a little shy, but he is completely focused on his ambitions. Suhana is bubbly, but understands family values very well. Now AbRam is the youngest son in this family who is everyone's favourite. There is a lot of love between the three siblings.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan share a close bond. Sara also shares a very cool bond with her step-brothers-Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan's sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan (Jeh). Despite such a huge age gap, she plays her role of the elder sister with ease. From pulling Ibrahim's leg to hugging little Jeh, Sara Ali Khan shows us what an elder sister should be like in a family.

Being cousins makes no difference to the Kapoor siblings. After Sridevi's demise in 2018, Arjun and Anshula supported Janhvi and Khushi in their time of great grief. Janhvi often calls Arjun her "pillar of strength". Arjun Kapoor also often participates in reality TV shows with the sisters.