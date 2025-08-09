Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: What To Expect From Weekend Episode With Mohanlal

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 is wrapping up its first week, and all eyes-inside and outside the house-are on the much-awaited weekend episode with Mohanlal. For the contestants, it's the first real chance to find out how their actions have been perceived by viewers. Here's what's likely to come up in Mohanlal's conversations this weekend.

1. Captaincy Review: The spotlight will first turn to Aneesh's performance as the season's inaugural captain. So far, Aneesh has kept a low profile, failing to fully exercise his authority or take charge of responsibilities. Mohanlal may question both Aneesh and the housemates about his leadership-and whether it warrants consequences.

2. Task Debriefs: Two key challenges are expected to be dissected: the Pukanja Kolli Purathu task and its aftermath, as well as the Coin Names task and the much-talked-about workshop entry. Contestants will likely share their perspectives on the execution, teamwork, and any brewing tensions from these activities.

3. Septic Tank Remark Controversy: The exchange between Renu Sudhi and Akbar Khan-featuring Akbar's name-calling and Renu's“woman card” response-is almost certain to be addressed. Akbar could be reprimanded or asked to apologize. If so, Adil and Noor, who gave Aneesh a double name, may also face scrutiny.

4. Gizele in the Spotlight: Expect praise for Gizele's quick wit, spirited gameplay, and standout moments-from her carpet-cleaning face-off with Anumol to the“gunda” discussion with Sharath. These highlights might earn her a confidence boost. However, Shaanavas's comment about her dressing may also come under review.

5. Nevin's Secret Thefts: Nevin's sneaky habit of taking items without anyone noticing could be a major reveal. Showing the housemates-especially Giselle-that her box was taken without permission could spark fresh drama.

6. Growing Groupism: The emerging alliance between Akbar, Sharath, and Abhilash, seemingly targeting others, might be put under the scanner. Mohanlal may question the motives and fairness behind their group tactics.

7. Warnings for 'Safe Players' :Those avoiding active participation could be called out. The weekend might push some contestants to rethink strategies, play new cards, or retreat entirely.

8. First Elimination: A possible first elimination is set to add an emotional twist to the weekend episode. Contestants Munshi Ranjeet and Kalabhavan Sariga find themselves in the danger zone, along with six others, facing the public scrutiny.