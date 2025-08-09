Heavy Rain Warning In Delhi: Over 100 Flights Delayed, Roads Waterlogged

New Delhi: Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi on the early morning of Saturday, August 9. Areas including Shastri Bhawan, RK Puram, Moti Bagh, and Kidwai Nagar witnessed intense showers. Waterlogging was witnessed in Mathura Road following light rain, as well as Bharat Mandapam's Gate no. 7 was waterlogged after precipitation in the early hours of Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in Delhi, including in North Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, South East Delhi and Central Delhi. Heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunderstorm is expected.“The maximum temperature is going to be 33 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is going to be 25 degrees Celsius,” it added. The Delhi Fire Services reported receiving an alert about a partial building collapse in Hari Nagar, Jaitpur, located in South East Delhi. Two fire engines have been dispatched to the scene.

Airport Operations Affected

Heavy overnight rainfall paralysed parts of the national capital, causing major traffic snarls and affecting air travel. Several busy stretches, including Panchkuian Marg, Mathura Road, and Connaught Place, were submerged due to waterlogging. While the Delhi Airport Authority maintained that flight services were operating normally, it acknowledged that the weather was unfavourable.“Delhi is currently facing inclement weather as per the IMD forecast. All flights are operational, and our ground teams are coordinating closely with stakeholders to keep passenger movement smooth,” the airport stated on X.

Flight tracking platform Flightradar reported that by 7:20 am on Saturday, August 9, 105 flights had been delayed including 13 incoming to Indira Gandhi International Airport and 92 outbound. IndiGo Airlines also issued a travel alert on X, warning of severe traffic congestion in the city. Passengers were urged to start early for the airport and consider alternative routes to avoid delays.“Due to today's downpour, several roads across Delhi are currently blocked or experiencing slow movement. Please allow extra time, take an alternate route if possible, and check your flight status on our website or app before leaving for the airport. Our teams are working to keep things on track and support your journey,” they added.

Meanwhile, IMD has issued a fresh warning of continued rainfall activity in Himachal Pradesh, with heavy rain expected in many parts of the state over the next few days. The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for August 11 and 12 in three districts and a Yellow Alert for the remaining districts. The monsoon season has taken a deadly toll on the state. Since June 20, a total of 202 deaths have been recorded due to monsoon-related incidents. Of these, 108 people lost their lives due to rain, floods, and landslides, while 94 deaths occurred in road accidents, as per the latest official data IMD also reported that rainfall in Himachal Pradesh during August so far is 35 per cent above normal, with districts like Solan, Kullu, Kinnaur, Bilaspur, and Una recording almost double the average rainfall. From June 1 to August 8, the state has received 13 per cent more rainfall than the seasonal average. The highest rainfall has been recorded in Shimla district, followed by Mandi, where rainfall is about 65 per cent above normal. Chamba, Una, Bilaspur, and Kangra districts have also recorded 40 per cent more rainfall than usual. Despite the wet conditions, no major flood warnings have been issued yet, as rainfall remains light in many regions at present.

(With inputs from ANI)