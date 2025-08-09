Saudi Arabia Welcomes Peace Agreement Between Armenia, Azerbaijan

In a statement issued today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom's hope that the agreement would mark the beginning of a new phase of understanding and cooperation, consolidating security and stability between Armenia and Azerbaijan in a way that serves the interests of the peoples of both countries and the broader Caucasus region.

