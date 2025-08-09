Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Saudi Arabia Welcomes Peace Agreement Between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Saudi Arabia Welcomes Peace Agreement Between Armenia, Azerbaijan


2025-08-09 01:05:53
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomed the announcement of a peace agreement between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, and praised the United States for its role in sponsoring the agreement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the kingdom wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

In a statement issued today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom's hope that the agreement would mark the beginning of a new phase of understanding and cooperation, consolidating security and stability between Armenia and Azerbaijan in a way that serves the interests of the peoples of both countries and the broader Caucasus region.

MENAFN09082025000187011040ID1109905767

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search