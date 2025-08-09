403
Fire Ignites in Spain’s Cordoba Mosque-Cathedral
(MENAFN) A blaze ignited at the Mosque-Cathedral of Cordoba in southern Spain late Friday evening but was swiftly subdued, according to press accounts.
A plume of smoke billowed over Andalusia as a fire emerged near the edges of the Mosque-Cathedral, as reported by a state-owned broadcaster.
The National Police verified that the flames were extinguished with the assistance of three fire response units, and officials have cordoned off the vicinity.
The fire allegedly began in a cleaning device’s battery and extended into an inner chapel of the centuries-old site.
