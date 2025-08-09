Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fire Ignites in Spain’s Cordoba Mosque-Cathedral

Fire Ignites in Spain’s Cordoba Mosque-Cathedral


2025-08-09 12:59:05
(MENAFN) A blaze ignited at the Mosque-Cathedral of Cordoba in southern Spain late Friday evening but was swiftly subdued, according to press accounts.

A plume of smoke billowed over Andalusia as a fire emerged near the edges of the Mosque-Cathedral, as reported by a state-owned broadcaster.

The National Police verified that the flames were extinguished with the assistance of three fire response units, and officials have cordoned off the vicinity.

The fire allegedly began in a cleaning device’s battery and extended into an inner chapel of the centuries-old site.

MENAFN09082025000045017167ID1109905760

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search