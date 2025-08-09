Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Soldier Killed, Three Injured In Terrorist Attack In NW Pakistan

2025-08-09 12:05:19
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (NNN-APP) – A frontier corps soldier was killed and at least three others injured, in a terrorist attack in Pakistan's north-west Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said, yesterday.

Terrorists attacked a security check post of paramilitary troops' frontier corps, by dropping explosives with a drone, in Bannu district of the province, district police officer, Bannu, Saleem Abbas Kulachi, told media.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, and one security man was in critical condition.

Police and security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the terrorists.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack, yet.– NNN-APP

