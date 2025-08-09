Soldier Killed, Three Injured In Terrorist Attack In NW Pakistan
Terrorists attacked a security check post of paramilitary troops' frontier corps, by dropping explosives with a drone, in Bannu district of the province, district police officer, Bannu, Saleem Abbas Kulachi, told media.
The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, and one security man was in critical condition.
Police and security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the terrorists.
No group claimed responsibility for the attack, yet.– NNN-APP
