GTA 6: From Release Date To Gameplay, Complete Guide For India, USA, Dubai, And UK
After more than a decade, Rockstar Games' blockbuster franchise Grand Theft Auto is finally making a comeback with GTA 6, set to release in 2026. Two trailers have already been released, giving fans a peek into the highly anticipated open-world title - the first showcasing the world of GTA 6, and the second introducing lead characters Jason and Lucia.
Below is a breakdown of the release date, pricing, gameplay features, and new characters.
Rockstar Games has officially announced May 26, 2026 as the global release date. However, insiders hint that internal discussions could push the date slightly further.
Standard Edition – ₹5,999 (India) | $70 (US) | AED 257 (Dubai) | £55 (UK)
Deluxe Edition – ₹7,999 (India) | $90 (US) | AED 330 (Dubai) | £70 (UK)
Ultimate Edition – ₹10,999 (India) | $125 (US) | AED 460 (Dubai) | £95 (UK)
Initially, GTA 6 will launch exclusively for next-gen consoles - PS5, PS5 Slim, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. The PC version is not expected until at least two years after release.
The game will retain GTA's signature mix of crime, chaos, and open-world freedom, while adding fresh mechanics such as:
A female protagonist for the first time in the series
A love meter system impacting story interactions
An in-game social media platform
Expanded side missions and dynamic NPC behavior
GTA 6 will return to Vice City with a bigger, more detailed world. Players can explore new areas including:
Vice City
Grassrivers
Ambrosia
Mount Kalaga
Leonida Keys
Port Gellhorn
The world will feature more interactive interiors, diverse environments, and hidden side quests.
Aside from Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, GTA 6 will introduce a colorful cast of characters such as:
Cal Hampton
Boobie Ike
Real Dimez
Raul Batista
These characters will play major roles in both the main storyline and side missions, adding depth to the game's narrative.
With its massive open world, new protagonists, and upgraded mechanics, GTA 6 is shaping up to be Rockstar's most ambitious title yet. Whether you're a console gamer ready for day-one action or a PC player bracing for a long wait, 2026 is going to be a big year for the Grand Theft Auto universe.
