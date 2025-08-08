PM Modi Extends Warm Wishes To Nation On Raksha Bandhan

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Taking to social media platform X, he conveyed his best wishes to the people of India, celebrating the sacred bond between brothers and sisters.

"Best wishes on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan," he posted, adding in Hindi, "Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan."

Earlier in the day, taking to social media platform X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, "Heartfelt best wishes to all countrymen on the sacred festival of 'Raksha Bandhan,' dedicated to the unbreakable bond of love, trust, and commitment to protection between brothers and sisters. I pray to God that this festival becomes a source of joy and enthusiasm in everyone's life."

Raksha Bandhan, celebrated across India on Saturday, holds deep cultural and religious significance. Marking the bond of affection between siblings, it is observed every year on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu month of Sawan.

The festival is especially revered in Hindu tradition as a symbol of love, trust, and protection.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also shared his heartfelt wishes on X, saying, "The festival of Raksha Bandhan is a symbol of the love, affection, and commitment between siblings. Heartfelt best wishes to all the countrymen on this sacred festival of Raksha Bandhan."

Adding to the greetings, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on X, "The sacred knot of affection, the silent vow of trust, the vibrant expression of the unbreakable love between brother and sister, heartfelt congratulations to the people of the state on Raksha Bandhan! The delicate thread of the Raksha Sutra does not merely tie the wrist; it binds the soul. It weaves an eternal saga of dignity and intimacy in every era," (translated from Hindi post).