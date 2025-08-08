Rockbreaks AI-Driven Energy Demands Highlight Strategic Value Of Platinum Group Metals Ltd.'S (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) Waterberg Project

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) As the rise of AI-generated services places extreme pressure on the global power grid, Platinum Group Metals (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) is positioned for opportunity.“With data center electrification and sustainability both climbing corporate and regulatory agendas, platinum is emerging as a strategically essential asset. PLG's Waterberg Project is among the largest and lowest-cost undeveloped platinum group metal resources in the world,” reads a recent article.“In the long run, AI and data-center growth are expected to pressure not just electricity infrastructure but also critical metal supply chains. Platinum's dual role - as a core catalyst material in PEM systems and as a resilient industrial metal with unique properties - makes it vital to the emerging energy-intelligence economy. As demand for clean, resilient power scales, PLG's Waterberg positioning and upstream investments align tightly with global market dynamics.”

About Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Platinum Group Metals is the operator of the Waterberg Project, a bulk underground palladium and platinum deposit located in South Africa. The Waterberg Project was discovered by Platinum Group and is being jointly developed with Implats, Mnombo and HJM. For more information about the company, visit .

