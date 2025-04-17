Case IH And New Holland Bring Innovation And Technology To Tecnoshow 2025

MENAFN - 3BL) CNH brands, Case IH and New Holland presented at Tecnoshow Comigo in Rio Verde, Brazil recently.

The brands showcased their most modern and complete line of solutions for all producer profiles.

Case IH's 260 series

The 260 Series, composed of classes 7, 8 and 9, features the already established Automation system, a machine learning and artificial intelligence resource, available through 16 sensors that collect data from the industrial system to then self-regulate. In addition, it brings several significant changes compared to the previous series, presenting up to 30% more productivity, offering greater operational capacity, more robustness and equipment availability, while ensuring greater operational ease.

New Holland's 100% connected tractor

A highlight of the New Holland booth at Tecnoshow is the high-power tractor T9 PLM Intelligence, which has a completely remodeled factory embedded electronic architecture focused on digital, connected and high-performance agriculture. T9 PLM Intelligence brings a new concept that seeks to improve efficiency, delivering greater productivity with lower operating costs.

With this 100% connected technology, the producer saves on seeds, chemical pesticides, fuel and, at the same time, improves the management of the fleet of machines, optimizing the time of agricultural operations and labor, always having important information at hand that will help him make decisions in real time and manage the property in the best possible way.

Read more about Case IH at Tecnoshow here .

Read more about New Holland at Tecnoshow here .