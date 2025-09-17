Swiss Engineering Giant ABB Invests In California AI Company

Français fr ABB investit dans une société californienne spécialisée dans l'IA Original Read more: ABB investit dans une société californienne spécialisée dans l'I

MENAFN - Swissinfo) ABB has invested in California company LandingAI through its Robotics division. This collaboration, the first of its kind, should eventually lead to the development of autonomous and versatile robots. This content was published on September 17, 2025 - 14:44 1 minute Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The LandingLens platform makes it possible to identify and process objects, processes or faults, without the need for complex programming or advanced AI experience, the Zurich-based electrical engineering giant said in a press release on Wednesday.

This will enable a growing number of companies to automate their activities more intelligently, more quickly and more efficiently. After delivery, customers will be able to train the AI autonomously for additional scenarios and processes.

The amount of the investment was not disclosed.

Adapted from French by DeepL/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ... .

External Content Related Stories Popular Stories More Swiss Politics Will Switzerland finally do away with imputed rental-value tax on homeowners? Read more: Will Switzerland finally do away with imputed rental-value tax on homeowners