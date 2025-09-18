Qatar Hosts First Round Of Peace Talks Between Colombian Government, Gaitanista Army

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar announces its mediation in the peacebuilding process between the Government of the Republic of Colombia and the self-proclaimed Gaitanista Army of Colombia or (EGC), reaffirming its steadfast commitment to resolving conflicts through dialogue and peaceful means, and to promoting peace and stability at the international level.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarifies that, at the request of the Government of Colombia, Doha hosted the first round of negotiations between the Colombian government and the self-proclaimed Gaitanista Army from September 14 to 18, with the aim of advancing reconciliation and finding sustainable solutions to the chronic challenges posed by armed groups in Colombia, including disarmament and peacebuilding.

It also stated that both parties have agreed to hold a subsequent round of talks in Doha at a further date.

Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi said that the process aimed at building peace in Colombia progressed through organized phases, beginning with confidence-building measures and inclusive dialogue.

In this context, he emphasized the importance of safeguarding human dignity, respecting human rights, adhering to the provisions of the law, and ensuring the participation of all relevant parties, including communities affected by the conflict.

The Minister further affirmed Qatar's commitment towards peaceful dialogue between disputing parties, standing in solidarity with the people of Colombia, supporting the country's development efforts, establishing mechanisms to eradicate illicit economies, and contributing to the state's monopoly on arms.

The Minister reiterated that Qatar, as a trusted partner in regional and international mediation efforts, will continue to support peaceful dialogue as a cornerstone for conflict resolution, providing a neutral platform for dialogue based on mutual respect, understanding, and international law.