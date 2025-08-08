403
Al Dhaayen Municipality Conducts Pests Control Campaigns
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As part of its ongoing preventative plans, Al Dhaayen Municipality, represented by the Cleaning Section of the Services Affairs Department, implemented a number of intensive campaigns to combat insects and rodents in various areas under its jurisdiction last month.
These included 23 rodent control campaigns, 45 mosquito and flying insect control campaigns using hot smoke technology and five campaigns targeting mosquito larvae in stagnant water pools particularly in the areas of Simaisma and Lusail International Circuit.
The municipality continues its efforts to provide high-quality pest control services, contributing to enhancing public hygiene, preserving the environment and ensuring the health and safety of residents, a statement added.
