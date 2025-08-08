Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Al Dhaayen Municipality Conducts Pests Control Campaigns

Al Dhaayen Municipality Conducts Pests Control Campaigns


2025-08-08 11:01:34
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As part of its ongoing preventative plans, Al Dhaayen Municipality, represented by the Cleaning Section of the Services Affairs Department, implemented a number of intensive campaigns to combat insects and rodents in various areas under its jurisdiction last month.
These included 23 rodent control campaigns, 45 mosquito and flying insect control campaigns using hot smoke technology and five campaigns targeting mosquito larvae in stagnant water pools particularly in the areas of Simaisma and Lusail International Circuit.
The municipality continues its efforts to provide high-quality pest control services, contributing to enhancing public hygiene, preserving the environment and ensuring the health and safety of residents, a statement added.

MENAFN08082025000067011011ID1109905588

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search