Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Thundery Rain Expected Saturday

2025-08-08 11:01:33
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Met office has forecast chances of thundery rain Saturday at places inshore in Qatar, associated with strong wind and poor horizontal visibility.
The expected minimum and maximum temperatures are in the 31-35C and 40-47C range, respectively.
Friday's minimum and maximum temperatures were in the 31-35C and 38-47C range, respectively. A view from the MIA Park Friday, shortly before sunset.

