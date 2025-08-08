403
Katara Unveils Mural In Celebration Of Haitian-Qatari Cultural Exchange
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Katara Cultural Village inaugurated a new mural titled 'A Cultural Bridge Through Art', in the presence of Deputy Director-General of the Foundation Saif Saad al-Dosari, Haiti's ambassador to Qatar Jean-Marie Francois Junior Guillaume, and a group of cultural and artistic enthusiasts.
This artwork, created by Haitian visual artist and designer Olivier Ganthier under the supervision of curator Roxane Ledan, was commissioned by the embassy of Haiti in Qatar as part of the cultural exchange between the two countries. It aligns with Katara's mission to serve as a meeting point for cultures and a bridge for communication between peoples.
The mural, rich in symbolic elements, visually represents a dialogue between Qatari and Haitian cultures. It features scenes and symbols from both nations, including the Qatari falcon at the centre of the mural as a tribute to national identity, a Qatari hot air balloon flying over Haiti's Laferriere Citadel, and a camel walking alongside a traditional Haitian“Tap Tap” bus adorned with the word“Peace”.
Other symbols reflect nature, architecture, and cultural and agricultural exchange between the two countries. This visual diversity underscores Katara's commitment to using art as a tool for building cultural bridges and highlighting human connection through artistic expression. Ambassador Jean-Marie Francois Junior Guillaume praised Katara's ongoing support for art and creativity, and its pioneering role in promoting openness to global cultures.
He also expressed appreciation for the opportunity given to a Haitian artist to represent his country through this symbolic work at one of the region's most prominent cultural centres. This project is part of Katara's ongoing mural series, aimed at transforming the cultural village into an open-air gallery that reflects cultural diversity and interaction.
It contributes to the Foundation's goals of nurturing thought, culture, and creativity, and reinforcing Katara's position as one of the leading cultural platforms in the region and the world.
