World Denounces Israeli Move As A 'Dangerous Escalation'
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Nations around the world on Friday condemned Israel's plan to wrest control of Gaza City, saying it would only worsen the conflict and lead to more bloodshed.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Israel's plan was a "dangerous escalation" that risked worsening conditions for ordinary Palestinians.
UN human rights chief Volker Turk said the plan must be "immediately halted".
Israel should instead allow "the full, unfettered flow of humanitarian aid" and Palestinian armed groups must unconditionally release hostages, he added.
Diplomatic sources told AFP several countries had requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council over the Israeli plans.
"The Israeli government's decision to further extend its military operation in Gaza must be reconsidered," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on X.
She called for a ceasefire, the release of all hostages and "immediate and unhindered access" for humanitarian aid in Gaza.
European Council president Antonio Costa warned that "such a decision must have consequences" for EU-Israel ties.
"The situation in Gaza remains dramatic, and the decision by the Israeli government will only further worsen it," he posted on X.
Hamas denounced the Israeli government's plan as "a new war crime that the occupation army intends to commit against" Gaza and warned that the operation would "cost it dearly".
Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Israel's plan was "another clear sign of the Zionist regime's specific intention to ethnically cleanse Gaza and commit genocide against the Palestinians".
"Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people and is an inseparable part of Palestinian territory," a foreign ministry spokesperson told AFP.
"The correct way to ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and to secure the release of hostages is an immediate ceasefire."
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said it was "increasingly difficult to understand" how the Israeli military plan would help achieve legitimate aims.
"Under these circumstances, the German government will not authorise any exports of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip until further notice," he added.
'More bloodshed' -"This action will do nothing to bring an end to this conflict or to help secure the release of the hostages," Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, adding that it would "only bring more bloodshed".
"Such actions would constitute further serious violations of international law and lead to a complete dead end," France's foreign ministry said in a statement posted to social media.
"They would undermine the legitimate aspirations of Palestinians to live in peace within a viable, sovereign and contiguous state, and pose a threat to regional stability."
Turkiye urged global pressure to halt the plan.
"We call on the international community to fulfil its responsibilities to prevent the implementation of this decision, which aims to forcibly displace Palestinians from their own land," said a foreign ministry statement.
"We firmly condemn the decision of the Israeli government to escalate the military occupation of Gaza," said Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares. "It will only cause more destruction and suffering."
He added that "a permanent ceasefire, the immediate and massive entry of humanitarian aid, and the release of all hostages are urgently needed".
