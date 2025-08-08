First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva Maskes Post On President Ilham Aliyev's Meeting With Donald Trump And Nikol Pashinyan In Washington (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her social media accounts regarding the meeting held in Washington between the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia.

Trend presents the post:

“Today, in Washington, a Joint Declaration was signed by the President of Azerbaijan, the President of the United States, and the Prime Minister of Armenia, and the peace agreement was initialed, marking a significant step toward a final peace agreement.

I congratulate our people on this historic occasion!

May there always be peace! May Allah grant mercy to the heroic sons who reached the peak of martyrdom in the liberation of our lands! May Almighty Allah always protect our beloved Azerbaijan!”