Ukrainian Drones Hit Over 23,000 Russian Targets In July Cinc Syrskyi

He stressed that unmanned systems had become an integral part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and, working in coordination with infantry and artillery, were key to successfully containing the enemy.

Syrskyi held his monthly meeting on the development of the capabilities of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF). According to him, last month drones hit 23,400 enemy targets, with the majority of strikes carried out by FPV drones and night bombers, whose effectiveness continues to grow.

The top priority, he said, is eliminating enemy personnel. In July, USF forces killed 5,134 invaders. The leaders in this combat work are the Birds of Magyar, the Phoenix unit of the State Border Guard Service, and Achilles.

According to Syrskyi, forming units equipped with robotic ground systems is the next step in enhancing USF capabilities. "We will continue to develop both the logistical and combat components in this area," he said.

The general noted that the most important part of such meetings is the exchange of experience between units. This time, commanders from the 59th Assault Brigade's unmanned systems unit, the 429th Achilles Unmanned Systems Regiment, and the Phoenix unmanned aerial systems unit of the State Border Guard Service shared their innovative solutions and achievements.

Syrskyi also said the meeting reviewed the implementation of the MiddleStrike project - strike drones with a range of 50-120 km - as well as other promising, innovative unmanned systems projects currently in development.

"I heard proposals and requests, set tasks for expanding the drone capabilities of the Armed Forces, and wished the warriors success in their combat missions - with that success first and foremost reflected in saving the lives of our soldiers," Syrskyi said.

Photo: Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces / Facebook