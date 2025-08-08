Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Naftogaz Group Transfers UAH 44.4B In Tax Payments In H1 2025

Naftogaz Group Transfers UAH 44.4B In Tax Payments In H1 2025


2025-08-08 09:05:54
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The relevant statement was made by Naftogaz Group's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In the first half of 2025, Naftogaz Group's enterprises transferred UAH 44.4 billion in tax payments to various-level budgets, which is about 7% of the country's total tax revenues,” the report states.

In particular, the state budget received UAH 40.7 billion, and local budgets – UAH 3.7 billion.

A reminder that Naftogaz Group's companies transferred UAH 88.6 billion in tax payments to Ukraine's consolidated budget in 2024.

MENAFN08082025000193011044ID1109905534

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search