Naftogaz Group Transfers UAH 44.4B In Tax Payments In H1 2025
“In the first half of 2025, Naftogaz Group's enterprises transferred UAH 44.4 billion in tax payments to various-level budgets, which is about 7% of the country's total tax revenues,” the report states.
In particular, the state budget received UAH 40.7 billion, and local budgets – UAH 3.7 billion.
A reminder that Naftogaz Group's companies transferred UAH 88.6 billion in tax payments to Ukraine's consolidated budget in 2024.
