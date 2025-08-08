J&K Has Only One AYUSH Drug Testing Lab: Goi

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Government of India has said that Jammu and Kashmir has one government-approved drug testing laboratory dedicated to AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) products, as part of the nationwide framework to ensure quality, safety and efficacy of traditional medicines, including those distributed in rural areas.

The information was shared in response to a question by MP Adv. Priya Saroj in the Lok Sabha and answered by the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH, Prataprao Jadhav on Friday.

According to the Ministry of AYUSH, the Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the Drugs Rules, 1945 govern the regulatory mechanism for AYUSH drugs. It mandates manufacturers to follow Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and conform to the quality standards prescribed in respective pharmacopoeias.

According to the reply, a copy of which lies Kashmir Observer, the regulatory system involves regular collection of samples from manufacturing units and sale outlets by Drug Inspectors, which are then tested in government or approved private laboratories. If a drug is found substandard or unsafe, legal action is taken under the Act to remove the product from circulation.

While Jammu and Kashmir has one government-run AYUSH drug testing lab, the UT does not currently have any private AYUSH labs approved under Rule 160 A to J of the Drugs Rules, 1945.

The government has also taken steps to strengthen pharmacovigilance systems and encourage GMP compliance among small and medium-scale AYUSH drug manufacturers in rural and semi-urban areas through financial and technical assistance.

These efforts are part of a broader initiative to promote safe and effective traditional medicine practices across the country, including in Jammu and Kashmir.