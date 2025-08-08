Inter-School District Level Girls Cycling Held In Srinagar
The race was flagged off by DYSSO Srinagar Ghulam Hassan Lone at Nehru Park. The event witnessed the presence of several dignitaries, including the ZPEOs, nodal officer and senior officials from DYSS Srinagar.
The cyclists were escorted and guarded by bike marshals throughout the route, which concluded at the Botanical Garden. Top-performing girls were felicitated with medals and refreshment packets.
The organisers ensured the availability of all medical facilities and maintained strict vigilance over the participants to ensure their safety during the entire event.
The race highlighted the growing enthusiasm among young girls in Srinagar towards sports and fitness, and it ended on a positive and energetic note.
