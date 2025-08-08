Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Inter-School District Level Girls Cycling Held In Srinagar

Inter-School District Level Girls Cycling Held In Srinagar


2025-08-08 09:04:25
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The District Youth Services and Sports Office Srinagar organised a District Level Inter-School Cycling Race for girls across all age groups on Friday. Following the successful boys race on Thursday, the Friday's event at at Boulevard Road was held early in the morning with over 90 girls participating.

The race was flagged off by DYSSO Srinagar Ghulam Hassan Lone at Nehru Park. The event witnessed the presence of several dignitaries, including the ZPEOs, nodal officer and senior officials from DYSS Srinagar.

The cyclists were escorted and guarded by bike marshals throughout the route, which concluded at the Botanical Garden. Top-performing girls were felicitated with medals and refreshment packets.

The organisers ensured the availability of all medical facilities and maintained strict vigilance over the participants to ensure their safety during the entire event.

Read Also District Level Cycling Event For Boys Held At Boulevard Road 'Burn Fat, Not Fuel: Public Bicycles Remain Unused In City

The race highlighted the growing enthusiasm among young girls in Srinagar towards sports and fitness, and it ended on a positive and energetic note.

MENAFN08082025000215011059ID1109905530

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search