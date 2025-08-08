INDIA Bloc Meeting: Farooq, Mehbooba Raise Issue Of Statehood Restoration

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Dr Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday reiterated the demand for restoring J&K's statehood during a meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) held in New Delhi.

The meeting, hosted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, was attended by representatives of 25 opposition parties.

National Conference (NC) Patron Dr Farooq Abdullah expressed concern that the promise of restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood remains unfulfilled. He said that the continued Union Territory status has curtailed the region's access to political representation and governance autonomy.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti said the Union government's failure to honour political commitments made to Jammu and Kashmir has widened the gap between the youth and mainstream democratic institutions.

The gathering also discussed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in various states. Rahul Gandhi delivered a presentation alleging irregularities in the ongoing revision process, claiming that manipulative methods had been used to influence voter registration figures in states like Karnataka and Bihar.

The INDIA bloc announced that it will stage a protest march to the Election Commission's office in Delhi, demanding prompt action on electoral roll management and stronger institutional accountability