What Will Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin Discuss In Alaska? Is India Tariffs On Cards? Agenda Revealed

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump said he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin next Friday (August 15) in Alaska to discuss bringing an end to Russia's war in Ukraine. The meeting would be the first US-Russia summit since 2021, when former President Joe Biden met Putin in Geneva.

What will Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin discuss?1. Ukraine peace deal

The two leaders are likely to discuss the Ukraine war and a possible peace deal.

According to the Associated Press, Trump said the peace deal between Ukraine and Russia to end the war in Ukraine would likely involve swapping some territories. He believes both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy want peace.

Trump said a peace deal would likely mean Ukraine and Russia would swap some territory they each control.“Nothing easy,” the president said.“But we're gonna get some back. We're gonna get some switched. There'll be some swapping of territories, to the betterment of both," he added.

Meanwhile, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said in a statement posted on Telegram, "The presidents themselves will undoubtedly focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis."