What Will Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin Discuss In Alaska? Is India Tariffs On Cards? Agenda Revealed
The two leaders are likely to discuss the Ukraine war and a possible peace deal.
According to the Associated Press, Trump said the peace deal between Ukraine and Russia to end the war in Ukraine would likely involve swapping some territories. He believes both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy want peace.
Trump said a peace deal would likely mean Ukraine and Russia would swap some territory they each control.“Nothing easy,” the president said.“But we're gonna get some back. We're gonna get some switched. There'll be some swapping of territories, to the betterment of both," he added.
Meanwhile, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said in a statement posted on Telegram, "The presidents themselves will undoubtedly focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment