Carolina Rush Announces Refiling Of Maiden Mineral Resource Technical Report For Brewer Gold-Copper Project
|
|
|Average Value
|Material Content
|I&I
|Mass
|Au
|Cu
|Au
|Cu
|
|thousand tonnes
|g/t
|ppm
|thousand oz
|thousand lbs.
|Indicated
|6,167
|0.97
|1,266
|192
|16,671
|Inferred
|8,828
|0.74
|425
|210
|8,279
|Differences may occur in totals due to rounding.
|
|
(1) Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability.
(2) The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.
(3) The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration.
(4) The Mineral Resources in this report were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions and Guidelines prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by the CIM Council.
(5) A NI 43-101 Technical Report supporting the Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate is filed on SEDAR+ at . Investors are encouraged to review the full report, which will provide further details on key assumptions, parameters, and risks associated with the Mineral Resource Estimate.
Table 2: Brewer Inferred Backfill Mineral Resource Statement as announced on March 20, 2025 (not impacted based on refiling of Technical Report):
|
|
|Average Value
|Material Content
|Backfill Model
|Mass
|Au
|Cu
|Au
|Cu
|
|thousand tonnes
|g/t
|ppm
|thousand oz
|thousand lbs.
|HLP 1-4
|2,000
|0.17
|94
|11
|414
|HLP 5
|1,579
|0.49
|863
|25
|3,007
|HLP 6
|2,429
|0.22
|292
|17
|1,561
|Waste Rock
|5,892
|0.46
|313
|86
|4,068
|Total
|11,900
|0.36
|345
|139
|9,050
|Differences may occur in totals due to rounding.
(1) Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability.
(2) The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.
(3) The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve.
(4) The Mineral Resources in this report were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions and Guidelines prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by the CIM Council.
(5) Details on the metallurgical properties and processing methods required to extract gold and copper from the backfill material have not been undertaken. As such, the Backfill resource is considered theoretical and additional studies are required to report the inferred resources at a higher level of confidence.
(6) A NI 43-101 Technical Report supporting the Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate is filed on SEDAR+ at . Investors are encouraged to review the full report, which will provide further details on key assumptions, parameters, and risks associated with the Mineral Resource Estimate.
Qualified Person
The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Patrick Quigley, MSc, CPG-12116, the Company's Senior Geologist and Exploration Manager and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.
About Carolina Rush
Carolina Rush Corporation (TSXV: RUSH) (OTCQB: PUCCF) is a U.S.-focused exploration company 100% committed to advancing the Brewer Gold-Copper Project in South Carolina-a large, underexplored system with the potential to host both near-surface epithermal and deep porphyry-style mineralization. Located just 13 km from OceanaGold's producing Haile Gold Mine, Brewer is a past-producing operation now under modern exploration.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment