Blood Law PLLC Announces Senior Attorney Olivia Lowery's Appointment To NCBA Family Law Section's Child Custody And Child Support Committee

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blood Law PLLC is proud to announce that Senior Attorney Olivia Lowery has been invited to serve on the Child Custody and Child Support Committee of the North Carolina Bar Association (NCBA) Family Law Section .

The NCBA Family Law Section is dedicated to advancing legal expertise and driving reform in matters affecting children and families, including legislative advocacy, continuing legal education, and practice support North Carolina Bar Association . Its standing committees carry out critical work in shaping policy, producing informed resources, and promoting excellence in practice.

This committee plays a vital role in shaping family law involving custody and support. Members collaborate on drafting practice guides, shaping statutory recommendations, reviewing evolving case law, and developing specialized continuing legal education tailored to sensitive family law issues.

Olivia Lowery's selection to this committee reflects her longstanding commitment to serving families with integrity and expertise and highlights her leadership within the legal community. As a senior attorney at Blood Law PLLC, she has a demonstrated record of advocating for equitable outcomes in child custody and support disputes.

About Blood Law PLLC

Blood Law, PLLC is a trusted family law firm serving North and South Carolina. The firm is dedicated to providing compassionate and strategic legal representation in matters involving divorce, child custody, adoption, and estate planning. With a client-focused approach and a commitment to excellence, Blood Law, PLLC supports families through life's most challenging transitions with integrity, clarity, and unwavering advocacy.

