The Chair Test: A True Story Of Love, Loss, And The Seat That Changed Everything

Angela Sutton's emotional memoir reveals the powerful story of a mother's sacrifice, silent heartbreak, and the unexpected reunion that redefined her life

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In her stirring debut memoir The Chair Test, author Angela Sutton shares one of life's most difficult and life-changing experiences. It is the story of placing a child for adoption and the long journey that followed. With unfiltered emotion, vivid memories, and moments of laughter and healing, The Chair Test is not just a personal account. It is an invitation for readers to reflect on love, redemption, and the lasting ties of family.Set in the heart of 1980s Illinois, the book follows Sutton as a young single mother facing difficult choices and uncertain futures. Living on food stamps and public housing, she made the heartbreaking decision to give her daughter a better life through adoption. Years later, at a family dinner, a single empty chair became a symbol of possibility and led to a reunion she had always dreamed of.“There is something sacred about a mother's love,” Sutton writes.“Even when time tries to erase it, it finds a way to speak.”From youthful struggles to unexpected joy, the book captures the full emotional range of a woman learning to forgive herself and make peace with the past. Sutton takes readers into the messy, beautiful complexity of love, loss, resilience, and second chances.This is not just a story for birth mothers. It is for daughters and sons. It is for families who have been touched by adoption. It is for anyone who has ever wondered what could have been or hoped for a reunion that felt out of reach.What readers are saying about The Chair Test“A deeply human story that stays with you long after the final page”“Powerful, vulnerable, and full of heart. You will cry, laugh, and cheer her on”“For anyone who has ever lost, hoped, or waited. This book is for you”Book InformationTitle: The Chair TestAuthor: Angela SuttonGenre: Memoir, Women's Biography, Adoption and FamilyFormats: Paperback and KindleAvailability: Available now on Amazon and other major retailersLink:About the AuthorAngela Sutton is a proud mother, grandmother, and storyteller who writes with depth, honesty, and heart. Raised in the Midwest and shaped by early personal loss, she brings her real life experiences to the page with compassion and courage. The Chair Test is her first published work, inspired by her journey through adoption, healing, and reconnection.

