HIP Video Promo Presents: Neil Potter Premieres All New Music Video 'Over The Hills' On Music-News

Neil Potter Shares Nearly Two-Decade Journey in Debut Single That Feels Like 'Lost Radiohead Track'"

LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For Neil Potter, music is everything-an obsession transformed into an illustrious career, driven by pure passion, adrenaline, and curiosity.“Not a day goes by without me at least doing something musical,” says Potter,“It's all I've ever dreamed of doing...” Since picking up the guitar at 14, this self-made, Liverpudlian artist has lived many musical lives: playing guitar and singing in touring prog rock bands, training with some of the most renowned teachers and mentors around the world, studying music at College and University, performing live in solo and duo acts, and even founding his own music school, where he passes along his sage wisdom and compassionate support to students just like him. His fascination with music's inner workings-the theory, psychology, and practices that make it so powerful-is at the heart of everything he does. Thanks to his extensive experience and formal education, Potter draws influence from across the musical spectrum, from Dream Theater to Beethoven, Stevie Wonder, and beyond. Over the last few years, he's been scrupulously honing a uniquely informed sound, gleaning insights from the greats he admires and infusing his work with fresh innovation. Now, it's time for something big: a debut record nearly two decades in the making. Feeling grounded as a father, an educator, and most importantly, a creative, there is no better time for Potter to share his decadent slice of life and music with the world-a bold introduction to his vibrant universe filled with sonic wonder, knowledge, and devotion.

Drawing from a bottomless well of life experiences and musical influences, Potter's songcraft carries a little something for everyone. His debut album is a melting pot of shimmering soundscapes, unfolding a deeply familiar journey through struggles and triumphs in life, love, and mental health.“Over The Hills” feels like a lost Radiohead track revived from the dead, saturated with the perfect balance of sensitivity, dramaticism, and grit. Almost everyone has been in a relationship that wrecked them, forcing a painful reckoning with what went wrong. In this case, the narrator's lover has walked away, placing all of the blame on him. Naturally, he's left reeling, as if plunged into a swirling black hole. The electric guitar melody starts slow and reflective, temporarily stepping aside so Potter's mesmerizing vocals can pull listeners into his world of longing and confusion. As he processes the situation, the instrumentation builds-he begins to realize that, perhaps, he wasn't the one at fault after all, and that life without her manipulative schemes might be a blessing. It's a full journey in itself, as he ultimately decides to move forward and never look back, finally“making peace with his mind.” It all crescendos in a raucous burst of energy, capturing the sweet freedom and tangible relief of making it to the other side. At last the vicious cycle is over.

“Over The Hills” is incredibly vulnerable and raw-the kind of song that lingers in the back of the mind, the kind of listeners will turn over and over again until it becomes ingrained in their psyche. So, it's only fitting that the accompanying music video provides the ultimate arena for this absorption, placing Potter and his band front and center in a fully immersive, ultra-hypnotic performance. The simple set-a plain soundstage with just a few lights-infuses the visual with an unmistakably moody atmosphere, like stepping directly into Potter's subconscious. Bathed in vibrant color and shrouded in wisps of smoke, it's clear he was born to grace the stage. He's completely at ease, commanding attention without lifting a finger, letting his soaring vocals and strumming prowess speak for themselves. Viewers will find themselves completely lost in the moment, emboldened to run down their own hills with their arms outstretched-and eager to see what Potter delivers next.

