5 NFL Teams Entering 2025 Season With The Most Concerning Quarterback Situations

Several NFL teams face serious quarterback issues heading into 2025. Here are the five worst situations.

QBs: Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor, Adrian Martinez, Brady Cook

The Jets moved on from Aaron Rodgers but didn't find a sure upgrade. Fields, with a 61.1 percent career completion rate and 45 touchdowns against 31 interceptions, has yet to prove himself as a reliable starter. He went 4-2 with Pittsburgh last season but is already struggling in camp.

Coach Aaron Glenn isn't worried yet, but expect New York to rely heavily on the run game. They open against Rodgers' Steelers on September 7, with Fields needing to silence doubts quickly.

QBs: Cam Ward, Brandon Allen, Tim Boyle, Will Levis (IR)

Top draft pick Cam Ward brings long-term hope, but his rookie season could be rocky. Adjusting to NFL speed takes time, and while expectations are modest, the Titans still need steady play.

Ward's father insists his son isn't fazed by being the first pick, but Tennessee must hope he stays healthy. Allen and Boyle offer little security, making the offense's stability dependent on the rookie's development.

QBs: Anthony Richardson, Daniel Jones, Riley Leonard, Jason Bean

Richardson's accuracy woes continue to haunt Indianapolis. He completed only 47.7 percent of passes last year, with more interceptions than touchdowns. While his athleticism is intriguing, the inability to make basic throws is a glaring concern.

A finger injury in the preseason adds to the risk. Daniel Jones as a backup offers little comfort, given his career 24-44-1 record. If Richardson can't improve quickly, the Colts' offense could stall completely.

QBs: Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, Tyler Huntley, Deshaun Watson (IR)

Watson's season-ending Achilles injury leaves Cleveland paying a massive contract for no production. In his place, the Browns have assembled an odd mix of 40-year-old Flacco, inconsistent Pickett, rookies Sanders and Gabriel, plus Huntley.

Figuring out who starts week to week could be a nightmare. Even NFL executives have questioned the team's direction at quarterback, with little reason to expect stability in 2025.

QBs: Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, Hunter Dekkers

Carr's retirement leaves New Orleans with no proven option. Rookie Shough's injury history is a concern, while Rattler and Haener combined for just five touchdown passes last year.

Rattler may have a slight edge, but the quarterback room inspires little confidence. Rookie head coach Kellen Moore inherits a tough challenge, trying to spark an offense coming off a 5-12 season.