Overwhelming Response To Trainee Product Sale At Numaish Gah

Srinagar- Buoyed by the overwhelming response to Trainee Product Sale, organised as part of National Handloom Day, Department of Handicrafts and Handlooms, Kashmir, is organizing a Gandhi Shilp Bazaar at Kashmir Haat, also known as Numaish Gah, from August 20-27, later this month.

A large number of visitors turned up at Kashmir Haat on Wednesday to buy handicrafts and handloom products made by trainees in various training centres of the department on nominal rates, on cost-to-cost raw material basis.

The vibrant hand-knotted woollen carpets of Massive Carpet Scheme centres were sold out in a jiffy, with sales of almost ₹5.00 lakhs recorded.“In view of the huge response, the department decided to organize a bid-based auction of trainee products made in the Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT), Srinagar, where both silk and woollen carpets will be sold to the highest bidder,” a spokesman of the department stated.

The district departmental stalls also recorded impressive sales with many buyers making purchase of Crewel, Sozni embroidered Shawls, Zari embroidered ladies' suits and pherans, Chain Stitch, Tapestry, Namda products and other papier mache and willow wicker souvenir and decor items.

The spokesman added that the Department also organized a LIVE Demo of Kani weaving and the rare art of hand-spinning of Pashmina, through its School of Designs wing.“The National Handloom Day also gave us an opportunity to give traction to Srinagar city's unique distinction of having been notified as a Craft City by World Craft Council and UNESCO City under its Creative Cities Network,” he added.

The Trainee Product Sale will run through August 10, the spokesman said, adding another high-profile Gandhi Shilp bazaar is being hosted at Kashmir Haat from August 20 to 27, which shall provide a wonderful opportunity to local buyers to bring home exquisite and authentic handmade products and becoming part of 'Be Vocal for Local' campaign.