Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-08-08 03:18:58
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:43 AM EST - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. : Announced today financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. All amounts are shown in United States dollars. Net earnings sustained a 90% drop over the same quarter last year to $17.4 million from $180.1 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. shares T are trading down $0.16 at $7.95.

