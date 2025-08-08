403
Arab League Welcomes Lebanon's Decision Regarding Weapons Control
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- Arab League's Secretary General Ahmad Aboul-Gheit welcomed on Friday the Lebanese government plan to place weapons under the state's control, as a way for stability of Lebanon.
In a statement, Aboul-Gheit said the state's control of all weapons is a main principle of sovereignty that should not be violated under any pretext.
Giving a grace period by the government to the army to implement the decision on ground should find cooperation and support from all Lebanese who are keen in the stability and sovereignty of Lebanon, he noted.
He stressed the need for powerful forces in the international community to press Israeli forces to rescind its occupation of Lebanon's territories and stop bombing targets inside Lebanon.
He referred that the accurate and full implementation of the ceasefire deal signed in November ensures restoring peace to all parts in Lebanon, it stated. (end)
